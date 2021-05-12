New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 196 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,111.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 198 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 200,232 cases.