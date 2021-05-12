New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 196 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 196 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 12, 2021 03:42 PM
Created: May 12, 2021 03:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Wednesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.
  • A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,111. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 198 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 200,232 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 68 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Colfax County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 3 new cases in De Baca County
  • 18 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 7 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 6 new cases in Luna County
  • 8 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Otero County
  • 9 new cases in Quay County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 29 new cases in San Juan County
  • 6 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 7 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 113 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Monday, there are 185,385 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


