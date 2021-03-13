New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 198 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 198 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 198 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 13, 2021 04:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Saturday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,854. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 198 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 188,167 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 74 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 5 new cases in Chaves County
  • 4 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 3 new cases in Curry County
  • 28 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 5 new cases in Eddy County
  • 6 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 13 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 9 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 9 new cases in San Juan County
  • 5 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 4 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Sierra County
  • 7 new cases in Taos County
  • 8 new cases in Valencia County
  • 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.33% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 127 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Saturday, there are 164,614  COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 198 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 198 additional COVID-19 cases
Las Cruces Public Schools superintendent laid to rest
Las Cruces Public Schools superintendent laid to rest
City of Albuquerque honors 'Godfather of Bocce'
City of Albuquerque honors 'Godfather of Bocce'
New Mexico coal plant to limit operations starting in 2023
New Mexico coal plant to limit operations starting in 2023
Fire destroys animal sanctuary in Aztec
Fire destroys animal sanctuary in Aztec