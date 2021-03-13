New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 198 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 13, 2021 04:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Saturday's report.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,854.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 198 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 188,167 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 1.33% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 127 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Saturday, there are 164,614 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company