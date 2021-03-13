New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 198 additional COVID-19 cases

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 198 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 188,167 cases.

The latest cases include:

74 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

3 new cases in Curry County

28 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

13 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

7 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Valencia County

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.33% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 127 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Saturday, there are 164,614 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.