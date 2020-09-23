New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 200 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 200 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 200 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 23, 2020 03:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday.

  • A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Lea County.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 857.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 200 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 27,987 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 28 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 22 new cases in Chaves County
  • 7 new cases in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Colfax County
  • 15 new cases in Curry County
  • 33 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 22 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 9 new cases in Lea County
  • 7 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 4 new cases in San Juan County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 1 new case in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 6 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 8 new cases in Valencia County
  • 11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 72 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, 15,669 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


