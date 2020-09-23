New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 200 additional COVID-19 cases

28 new cases in Bernalillo County

22 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

15 new cases in Curry County

33 new cases in Doña Ana County

22 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

9 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

1 new case in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

4 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Valencia County

11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 72 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, 15,669 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.