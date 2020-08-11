New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 202 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 202 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 11, 2020 04:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A female in her 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from McKinley County.
  • A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 693.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 202 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 22,643 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 36 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 13 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 6 new cases in Curry County
  • 50 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 14 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 33 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 10 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 17 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 4 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 134 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, 9,612 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

KOB 4 asked a representative for the governor whether the lower cases would lead to public health order restrictions being lifted. 

A spokesperson for the governor released the following statement:

While recent case numbers have been trending better, moving too quickly can erase all that good work very rapidly. New Mexico state government continues to evaluate the state's COVID-19 data on a constant basis. ?An amended public health order can be put in place at any time, as has happened frequently over the past months, but I would anticipate the status quo for at least another week. -- Nora Meyers Sackett, press secretary for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. 


