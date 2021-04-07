New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 222 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 222 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 07, 2021 03:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Wednesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 60s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 100s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,963. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 222 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 192,989 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 60 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 4 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Colfax County
  • 38 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 6 new cases in Eddy County
  • 7 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 4 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 5 new cases in Luna County
  • 7 new cases in McKinley County
  • 7 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 28 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 17 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 6 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 10 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

(Check back to the daily test positivity rate. It will be updated after the state releases its testing numbers.)

The state reports that 78 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, there are 174,409 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


