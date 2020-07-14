New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 227 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

65 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Curry County

49 new cases in Doña Ana County

7 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

6 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

22 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

12 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Union County

6 new cases in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.0% positivity result of the 5,651 tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 171 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, 6,429 have recovered from COVID-19.