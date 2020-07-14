New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 227 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 14, 2020 06:07 PM
Created: July 14, 2020 04:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Tuesday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 551.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 227 new cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 15,514 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 4.0% positivity result of the 5,651 tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 171 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Monday, 6,429 have recovered from COVID-19.
