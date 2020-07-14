New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 227 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 227 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 14, 2020 06:07 PM
Created: July 14, 2020 04:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 551.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 227 new cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 15,514 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 65 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 5 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 5 new cases in Curry County
  • 49 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 7 new cases in Eddy County
  • 6 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 6 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 22 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 6 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 12 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 6 new cases in Union County
  • 6 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.0% positivity result of the 5,651 tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 171 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, 6,429 have recovered from COVID-19.


