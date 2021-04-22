New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 228 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 228 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 228 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 22, 2021 05:05 PM
Created: April 22, 2021 03:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Thursday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,023. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 228 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 195,990 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 83 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 12 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 9 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 19 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 4 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Lea County
  • 8 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 5 new cases in McKinley County
  • 7 new cases in Otero County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 12 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 33 new cases in San Juan County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 120 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Thursday, there are 177,428 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD launches internal affairs investigation after former officer sends out controversial email
APD launches internal affairs investigation after former officer sends out controversial email
Albuquerque 'spaceship' home up for sale
Albuquerque 'spaceship' home up for sale
Sunport businesses offer hiring bonuses to attract new employees
Sunport businesses offer hiring bonuses to attract new employees
New Mexico prepares to fight vaccine hesitancy in some areas
New Mexico prepares to fight vaccine hesitancy in some areas
Critics question science behind governor’s public health order
Critics question science behind governor’s public health order