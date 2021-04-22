New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 228 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

83 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

12 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

9 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

19 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

2 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

1 new case in Luna County

5 new cases in McKinley County

7 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Sandoval County

33 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 120 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 177,428 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.