New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 30, 2020 04:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 635.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 255 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 20,388 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 63 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 17 new cases in Chaves County
  • 12 new cases in Cibola County
  • 6 new cases in Curry County
  • 22 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 3 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 15 new cases in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 35 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 14 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 22 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 15 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 156 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 8,015 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


