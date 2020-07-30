New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

63 new cases in Bernalillo County

17 new cases in Chaves County

12 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Curry County

22 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

15 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

1 new case in Luna County

35 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

22 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

15 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Union County

4 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 156 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 8,015 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.