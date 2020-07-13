New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 264 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 264 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 13, 2020 04:04 PM
Created: July 13, 2020 03:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at  Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 50s from McKinley County.
  • A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual has no underlying conditions and was a resident of Crane’s Roost Care Home facility in Aztec.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 548.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 264 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported a total of 15,291 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 59 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 17 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 11 new cases in Curry County
  • 82 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 4 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 5 new cases in Lea County
  • 6 new cases in Luna County
  • 24 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 9 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 21 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 4 new cases in Taos County
  • 6 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.4% positivity result of the 5,998 tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 172 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, 6,363 have recovered from COVID-19.


