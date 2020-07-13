New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 264 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

59 new cases in Bernalillo County

17 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

11 new cases in Curry County

82 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

2 new new cases in Hidalgo County

5 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Luna County

24 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

21 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.4% positivity result of the 5,998 tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 172 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, 6,363 have recovered from COVID-19.