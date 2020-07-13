New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 264 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 13, 2020 04:04 PM
Created: July 13, 2020 03:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 548.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 264 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported a total of 15,291 cases.
The latest cases include:
KOB 4 determined there was a 4.4% positivity result of the 5,998 tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.
The state reports that 172 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Monday, 6,363 have recovered from COVID-19.
