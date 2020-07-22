New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 316 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

89 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

53 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

20 new case in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Luna County

35 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Mora County

7 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

15 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

19 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Taos County

14 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

Previously reported numbers included one case that has been identified as a duplicate in Bernalillo County, three cases that have been identified as out-of-state residents, and one case in Curry County that was not lab confirmed. Wednesday's case numbers reflect those updates.

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.0% positivity result of the 5,034 tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 178 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

The state reports 6,974 have recovered from COVID-19.