New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 316 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 22, 2020 04:17 PM
Created: July 22, 2020 03:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Wednesday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 591.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 316 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 17,828 cases.
The latest cases include:
Previously reported numbers included one case that has been identified as a duplicate in Bernalillo County, three cases that have been identified as out-of-state residents, and one case in Curry County that was not lab confirmed. Wednesday's case numbers reflect those updates.
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 4.0% positivity result of the 5,034 tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 178 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
The state reports 6,974 have recovered from COVID-19.
