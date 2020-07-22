New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 316 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 316 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 22, 2020 04:17 PM
Created: July 22, 2020 03:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Wednesday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 591.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 316 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 17,828 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 89 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 7 new cases in Chaves County
  • 7 new cases in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 53 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 6 new cases in Eddy County
  • 4 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 20 new case in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 3 new cases in Luna County
  • 35 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Mora County
  • 7 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 15 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 8 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 19 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Taos County
  • 14 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
  • 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

Previously reported numbers included one case that has been identified as a duplicate in Bernalillo County, three cases that have been identified as out-of-state residents, and one case in Curry County that was not lab confirmed. Wednesday's case numbers reflect those updates.

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.0% positivity result of the 5,034 tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 178 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

The state reports 6,974 have recovered from COVID-19.


