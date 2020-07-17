New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 319 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 319 additional COVID-19 cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: July 17, 2020 04:10 PM
Created: July 17, 2020 03:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Friday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 565.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 319 new cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, New Mexico reported a total of 16,456 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 111 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 9 new cases in Curry County
  • 36 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 11 new cases in Lea County
  • 5 new cases in Luna County
  • 16 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 6 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Quay County
  • 37 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 12 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 26 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 7 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Taos County
  • 25 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.5% positivity result of the 8,930 tests analyzed in Friday's's report from the state.

The state reports that 166 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

The state reports 6,654 have recovered from COVID-19.


