New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 319 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

111 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Colfax County

9 new cases in Curry County

36 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

11 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Luna County

16 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

6 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

37 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

12 new cases in Sandoval County

26 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

7 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Taos County

25 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.5% positivity result of the 8,930 tests analyzed in Friday's's report from the state.

The state reports that 166 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

The state reports 6,654 have recovered from COVID-19.