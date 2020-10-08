New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 387 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

101 new cases in Bernalillo County

25 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

65 new cases in Curry County

57 new cases in Doña Ana County

14 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

10 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Luna County

9 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

20 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Union County

7 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 119 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 18,045 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.