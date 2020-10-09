New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 488 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

135 new cases in Bernalillo County

41 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

10 new cases in Curry County

81 new cases in Doña Ana County

28 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

36 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

18 new cases in Luna County

12 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

5 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

28 new cases in Sandoval County

19 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

19 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

11 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

5 new cases in Valencia County

5 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

KOB 4 determined there was a 7.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 133 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 18,335 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.