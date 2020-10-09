New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 488 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 488 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 09, 2020 03:59 PM
Created: October 09, 2020 03:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Friday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 70s from Chaves County.
  • A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 902.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 488 additional COVID-19 cases, which is the highest since the start of the pandemic. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 32,241 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 135 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 41 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 10 new cases in Curry County
  • 81 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 28 new cases in Eddy County
  • 4 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 36 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 18 new cases in Luna County
  • 12 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 5 new cases in Otero County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 28 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 19 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 19 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Sierra County
  • 11 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 4 new cases in Torrance County
  • 3 new cases in Union County
  • 5 new cases in Valencia County
  • 5 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 7.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 133 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 18,335 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

