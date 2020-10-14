New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 577 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 577 additional COVID-19 cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: October 14, 2020 05:20 PM
Created: October 14, 2020 03:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday.

The latest deaths include:

Advertisement
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 921.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 577 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 34,2903 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 199 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 66 new cases in Chaves County
  • 4 new cases in Cibola County
  • 19 new cases in Curry County
  • 2 new cases in De Baca County
  • 108 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 18 new cases in Eddy County
  • 4 new cases in Grant County
  • 16 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 5 new cases in Luna County
  • 6 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 10 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 9 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 38 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 25 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 17 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 15 new cases in Valencia County
  • 4 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 7.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 145 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, there are 19,127 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Blake's Lotaburger
APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Blake's Lotaburger
Former interim Navajo president and New Mexico lawmaker dies
In this Feb. 14, 1978, file photo, Thomas Atcitty talks on the phone in a bare office of the American Indian School of Medicine, at Shiprock, N.M. Atcitty, a former interim Navajo Nation president and longtime New Mexico state representative has died. The tribe says Thomas Atcitty died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, of natural causes. He was 86. Funeral services are scheduled Wednesday ,Oct. 14, in Shiprock, N.M., where Atcitty lived most of his life.
4 men arrested for child solicitation after undercover sting operation
4 men arrested for child solicitation after undercover sting operation
Governor Lujan Grisham announces new restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19
Governor Lujan Grisham announces new restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19
New Mexico judge issues ruling in marijuana reciprocity case
New Mexico judge issues ruling in marijuana reciprocity case
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 577 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 577 additional COVID-19 cases
AG Barr visits Albuquerque to tout progress of Operation Legend
AG Barr visits Albuquerque to tout progress of Operation Legend
BCSO launches crime-fighting operation in SE Albuquerque
BCSO launches crime-fighting operation in SE Albuquerque
APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Blake's Lotaburger
APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Blake's Lotaburger
Former interim Navajo president and New Mexico lawmaker dies
In this Feb. 14, 1978, file photo, Thomas Atcitty talks on the phone in a bare office of the American Indian School of Medicine, at Shiprock, N.M. Atcitty, a former interim Navajo Nation president and longtime New Mexico state representative has died. The tribe says Thomas Atcitty died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, of natural causes. He was 86. Funeral services are scheduled Wednesday ,Oct. 14, in Shiprock, N.M., where Atcitty lived most of his life.