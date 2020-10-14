New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 577 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

199 new cases in Bernalillo County

66 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

19 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

108 new cases in Doña Ana County

18 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

16 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

10 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Roosevelt County

38 new cases in Sandoval County

25 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

17 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

15 new cases in Valencia County

4 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 7.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 145 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, there are 19,127 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.