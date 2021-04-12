New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 647 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

- A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,979.
New Mexico has reported a total of 193,987 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 227 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 26 new cases in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 4 new cases in Curry County
- 83 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 11 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 11 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 8 new cases in Luna County
- 9 new cases in McKinley County
- 9 new cases in Otero County
- 25 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 67 new cases in Sandoval County
- 75 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 17 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 6 new cases in Taos County
- 34 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed over the three-day period.
The state reports that 101 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 175,380 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.