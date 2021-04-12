New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 647 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

The latest cases include:

227 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

26 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

4 new cases in Curry County

83 new cases in Doña Ana County

11 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

11 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

8 new cases in Luna County

9 new cases in McKinley County

9 new cases in Otero County

25 new cases in Rio Arriba County

67 new cases in Sandoval County

75 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

17 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

34 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed over the three-day period.

The state reports that 101 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 175,380 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.