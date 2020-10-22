New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 669 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

185 new cases in Bernalillo County

31 new cases in Chaves County

12 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

30 new cases in Curry County

97 new cases in Doña Ana County

46 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

36 new cases in Lea County

21 new cases in Lincoln County

24 new cases in Luna County

7 new cases in McKinley County

7 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

16 new cases in Roosevelt County

53 new cases in Sandoval County

21 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

17 new cases in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Sierra County

7 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

31 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 6.0% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 213 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, 85% percent of adult general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 70% of adult ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses, according to the state.

There are 20,562 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.