New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 669 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 669 additional COVID-19 cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: October 22, 2020 03:57 PM
Created: October 22, 2020 03:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 953.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 669 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 39,377 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 185 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 31 new cases in Chaves County
  • 12 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 30 new cases in Curry County
  • 97 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 46 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 36 new cases in Lea County
  • 21 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 24 new cases in Luna County
  • 7 new cases in McKinley County
  • 7 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 16 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 53 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 21 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 17 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 9 new cases in Sierra County
  • 7 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 31 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 6.0% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 213 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, 85% percent of adult general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 70% of adult ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses, according to the state. 

There are 20,562 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


