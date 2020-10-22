New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 669 additional COVID-19 cases

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 953.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 669 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 39,377 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 6.0% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 213 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Thursday, 85% percent of adult general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 70% of adult ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses, according to the state.
There are 20,562 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
