New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 673 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period | KOB 4

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 26, 2021 03:40 PM
Created: April 26, 2021 03:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines Saturday's, Sunday's and Monday's numbers.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 20s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,027. 

New Mexico has reported a total of 196,844 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 228 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 36 new cases in Chaves County
  • 5 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 12 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 65 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 17 new cases in Eddy County
  • 5 new cases in Grant County
  • 3 new cases in Lea County
  • 12 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 13 new cases in Luna County
  • 12 new cases in McKinley County
  • 10 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 14 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 44 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 110 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 28 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 7 new cases in Sierra County
  • 4 new cases in Socorro County
  • 3 new cases in Taos County
  • 8 new cases in Torrance County
  • 3 new cases in Union County
  • 20 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 112 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Monday, there are 177,866 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


