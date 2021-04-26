New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 673 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 20s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,027.

New Mexico has reported a total of 196,844 cases.