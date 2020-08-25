New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 69 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 69 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 25, 2020 03:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
  • A female in her 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 750.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 69 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 24,535 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 14 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 5 new cases in Curry County
  • 7 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 7 new cases in Eddy County
  • 4 new cases in Lea County
  • 6 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 9 new cases in San Juan County
  • 5 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 64 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 11,909 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


