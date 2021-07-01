New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 87 additional COVID-19 cases

· A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.

One* deaths >30 days:

· A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,343.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 87 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 205,629 cases.

The latest cases include:

· 13 new cases in Bernalillo County

· 5 new cases in Cibola County

· 13 new cases in Doña Ana County

· 3 new cases in Eddy County

· 3 new cases in Grant County

· 2 new cases in Guadalupe County

· 3 new cases in McKinley County

· 2 new cases in Otero County

· 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

· 2 new cases in Roosevelt County

· 8 new cases in Sandoval County

· 10 new cases in San Juan County

· 1 new case in San Miguel County

· 7 new cases in Santa Fe County

· 4 new cases in Taos County

· 2 new cases in Torrance County

· 5 new cases in Valencia County

The state reports that 72 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 194,605 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.