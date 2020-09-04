New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 96 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 96 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 96 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 04, 2020 03:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths on Friday.

The latest deaths includes: 

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 794.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 96 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico reported a total of 25,902 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 16 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 13 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 9 new cases in Curry County
  • 13 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 8 new cases in Eddy County
  • 8 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 3 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 2 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 5 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 69 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 13,412 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


