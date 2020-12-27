New Mexico reports 30 new deaths, 747 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Vista Sandia Assisted Living in facility in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.
- A female in her 100s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 90s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.
- A male in his 70s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A second male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe.
- A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 90s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,346.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 747 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 137,968 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 240 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 30 new cases in Chaves County
- 13 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 45 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 56 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 44 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 46 new cases in Lea County
- 6 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 28 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 3 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 20 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 15 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 48 new cases in Sandoval County
- 40 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 46 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 5 new cases in Socorro County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 23 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 8.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 758 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Sunday, there are 60,528 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.