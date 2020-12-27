New Mexico reports 30 new deaths, 747 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

240 new cases in Bernalillo County

30 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

45 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

56 new cases in Doña Ana County

44 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

46 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

28 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

3 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

20 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Roosevelt County

48 new cases in Sandoval County

40 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

46 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

23 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

KOB 4 determined there was an 8.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 758 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 60,528 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.