New Mexico reports 30 new deaths, 1,645 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

430 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

76 new cases in Chaves County

22 new cases in Cibola County

30 new cases in Colfax County

53 new cases in Curry County

5 new cases in De Baca County

202 new cases in Doña Ana County

57 new cases in Eddy County

20 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

55 new cases in Lea County

19 new cases in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Los Alamos County

19 new cases in Luna County

99 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Mora County

19 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Quay County

27 new cases in Rio Arriba County

13 new cases in Roosevelt County

95 new cases in Sandoval County

182 new cases in San Juan County

15 new cases in San Miguel County

81 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

13 new cases in Socorro County

12 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

57 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 12% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 703 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday's, there are 75,883 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.