New Mexico reports 30 new deaths, 1,645 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Tender Heart Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes San Pedro facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 40s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Colfax County.
- A male in his 40s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 30s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.
- A female in her 60s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Otero County.
- A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Quay County.
- A female in her 30s from Rio Arriba County.
- A male in his 40s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,710.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,645 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 153,456 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 430 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 76 new cases in Chaves County
- 22 new cases in Cibola County
- 30 new cases in Colfax County
- 53 new cases in Curry County
- 5 new cases in De Baca County
- 202 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 57 new cases in Eddy County
- 20 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 55 new cases in Lea County
- 19 new cases in Lincoln County
- 7 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 19 new cases in Luna County
- 99 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Mora County
- 19 new cases in Otero County
- 8 new cases in Quay County
- 27 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 13 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 95 new cases in Sandoval County
- 182 new cases in San Juan County
- 15 new cases in San Miguel County
- 81 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 13 new cases in Socorro County
- 12 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 57 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 12% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.
The state reports that 703 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Friday's, there are 75,883 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.