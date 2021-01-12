New Mexico reports 30 new deaths, 893 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 90s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 80s from Hidalgo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
- A male in his 30s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Mora County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,794.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 893 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 157,974 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 231 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 35 new cases in Chaves County
- 7 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 22 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 105 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 39 new cases in Eddy County
- 8 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 18 new cases in Lea County
- 5 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 6 new cases in Luna County
- 60 new cases in McKinley County
- 10 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 31 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 12 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 89 new cases in Sandoval County
- 88 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 37 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 11 new cases in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 29 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 10 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
- 9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 7.0% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 715 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Tuesday, there are 80,580 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.