New Mexico reports 31 new deaths, 1,463 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Care Free Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
- A female in her 40s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.
- A female in her 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Sandoval County.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Socorro.
- A male in his 80s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 2,128.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,463 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 127,500 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 418 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 44 new cases in Chaves County
- 25 new cases in Cibola County
- 9 new cases in Colfax County
- 29 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 137 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 59 new cases in Eddy County
- 23 new cases in Grant County
- 11 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 52 new cases in Lea County
- 8 new cases in Lincoln County
- 9 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 12 new cases in Luna County
- 111 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 17 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 34 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 20 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 117 new cases in Sandoval County
- 131 new cases in San Juan County
- 17 new cases in San Miguel County
- 63 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Sierra County
- 20 new cases in Socorro County
- 8 new cases in Taos County
- 7 new cases in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 38 new cases in Valencia County
- 14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 11.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.
The state reports that 889 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Friday, there are 52,137 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.