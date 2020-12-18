New Mexico reports 31 new deaths, 1,463 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

418 new cases in Bernalillo County

44 new cases in Chaves County

25 new cases in Cibola County

9 new cases in Colfax County

29 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

137 new cases in Doña Ana County

59 new cases in Eddy County

23 new cases in Grant County

11 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

52 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

9 new cases in Los Alamos County

12 new cases in Luna County

111 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

17 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

34 new cases in Rio Arriba County

20 new cases in Roosevelt County

117 new cases in Sandoval County

131 new cases in San Juan County

17 new cases in San Miguel County

63 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

20 new cases in Socorro County

8 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

38 new cases in Valencia County

14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

KOB 4 determined there was an 11.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 889 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 52,137 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.