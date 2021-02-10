New Mexico reports 31 new deaths, 512 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sugar Hollow Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 50s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis.
- A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,461.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 512 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 178,790 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 122 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 14 new cases in Chaves County
- 14 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Colfax County
- 8 new cases in Curry County
- 111 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 20 new cases in Eddy County
- 25 new cases in Grant County
- 12 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 5 new cases in Luna County
- 13 new cases in McKinley County
- 22 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 28 new cases in Sandoval County
- 29 new cases in San Juan County
- 14 new cases in San Miguel County
- 25 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 8 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 16 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 5.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 379 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 114,976 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.