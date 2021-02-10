New Mexico reports 31 new deaths, 512 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

122 new cases in Bernalillo County

14 new cases in Chaves County

14 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

8 new cases in Curry County

111 new cases in Doña Ana County

20 new cases in Eddy County

25 new cases in Grant County

12 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

5 new cases in Luna County

13 new cases in McKinley County

22 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

28 new cases in Sandoval County

29 new cases in San Juan County

14 new cases in San Miguel County

25 new cases in Santa Fe County

8 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

16 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 5.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 379 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 114,976 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.