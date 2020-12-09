New Mexico reports 33 new deaths, 1,271 additional COVID-19 cases in Tuesday's delayed report

The latest case include:

400 new cases in Bernalillo County

44 new cases in Chaves County

23 new cases in Cibola County

17 new cases in Colfax County

25 new cases in Curry County

106 new cases in Doña Ana County

43 new cases in Eddy County

11 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

55 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

8 new cases in Luna County

125 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

35 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

17 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

93 new cases in Sandoval County

97 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in San Miguel County

73 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

37 new cases in Valencia County

4 new cases among individual held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

KOB 4 determined there was a 13.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state

The state reports that 925 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 39,725 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.