New Mexico reports 33 new deaths, 1,271 additional COVID-19 cases in Tuesday's delayed report

- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.
- A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Landmark at Desert Gardens facility in Hobbs.
- A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Luna County. The individual was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.
- A female in her 60s from Union County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Union County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,789.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,271 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 111,202 cases.
The latest case include:
- 400 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 44 new cases in Chaves County
- 23 new cases in Cibola County
- 17 new cases in Colfax County
- 25 new cases in Curry County
- 106 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 43 new cases in Eddy County
- 11 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 55 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 8 new cases in Luna County
- 125 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 35 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 17 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 93 new cases in Sandoval County
- 97 new cases in San Juan County
- 12 new cases in San Miguel County
- 73 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Torrance County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 37 new cases in Valencia County
- 4 new cases among individual held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 13.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state
The state reports that 925 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Tuesday, there are 39,725 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.