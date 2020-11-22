New Mexico reports 33 new deaths, 2,468 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of The Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A third female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A fourth female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Cibola County.
- A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.
- A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her teens from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 100s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Palmilla Senior Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the San Juan Center in Farmington.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.
- A male in his 90s from Taos County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,383.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,468 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 81,896 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 710 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 82 new cases in Chaves County
- 58 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 45 new cases in Curry County
- 220 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 79 new cases in Eddy County
- 20 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 8 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 121 new cases in Lea County
- 31 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 49 new cases in Luna County
- 190 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 52 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Quay County
- 31 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 27 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 161 new cases in Sandoval County
- 193 new cases in San Juan County
- 21 new cases in San Miguel County
- 107 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 29 new cases in Sierra County
- 20 new cases in Socorro County
- 24 new cases in Taos County
- 15 new cases in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 103 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 22 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe
KOB 4 determined there was a 22.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 845 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Sunday, there are 28,857 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.