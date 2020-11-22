New Mexico reports 33 new deaths, 2,468 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

710 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

82 new cases in Chaves County

58 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

45 new cases in Curry County

220 new cases in Doña Ana County

79 new cases in Eddy County

20 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

8 new cases in Hidalgo County

121 new cases in Lea County

31 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

49 new cases in Luna County

190 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

52 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

31 new cases in Rio Arriba County

27 new cases in Roosevelt County

161 new cases in Sandoval County

193 new cases in San Juan County

21 new cases in San Miguel County

107 new cases in Santa Fe County

29 new cases in Sierra County

20 new cases in Socorro County

24 new cases in Taos County

15 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

103 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

22 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 22.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 845 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 28,857 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.