New Mexico reports 33 new deaths, 921 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Ladera Center in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Ladera Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer.
- A second female in her 90s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer.
- A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Artesia.
- A female in her 80s from Grant County.
- A female in her 20s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County.
- A second male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from San Juan County.
- A female in her 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.
- A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the .
- A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,077.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 921 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 167,731 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 208 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 22 new cases in Chaves County
- 13 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Colfax County
- 16 new cases in Curry County
- 136 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 40 new cases in Eddy County
- 9 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 22 new cases in Lea County
- 14 new cases in Lincoln County
- 14 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 52 new cases in Luna County
- 60 new cases in McKinley County
- 23 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 21 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 7 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 51 new cases in Sandoval County
- 63 new cases in San Juan County
- 8 new cases in San Miguel County
- 39 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 13 new cases in Socorro County
- 9 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 29 new cases in Valencia County
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 26 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 5.88% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Fridays's report from the state.
The state reports that 624 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Friday, there are 92,109 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.