New Mexico reports 33 new deaths, 921 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

208 new cases in Bernalillo County

22 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

16 new cases in Curry County

136 new cases in Doña Ana County

40 new cases in Eddy County

9 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

22 new cases in Lea County

14 new cases in Lincoln County

14 new cases in Los Alamos County

52 new cases in Luna County

60 new cases in McKinley County

23 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

21 new cases in Rio Arriba County

7 new cases in Roosevelt County

51 new cases in Sandoval County

63 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

39 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

13 new cases in Socorro County

9 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

29 new cases in Valencia County

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

26 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 5.88% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Fridays's report from the state.

The state reports that 624 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 92,109 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.