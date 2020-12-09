New Mexico reports 34 new deaths, 1,759 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of The Watermark at Cherry Hills facility in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.
- A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.
- A second male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.
- A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Eddy County.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility.
- A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Pacifica Senior Living facility in Santa Fe.
- A male in his 70s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A female in her 80s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 90s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 80s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,823.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,759 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 112,950 cases.
The latest case include:
- 601 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 49 new cases in Chaves County
- 20 new cases in Cibola County
- 10 new cases in Colfax County
- 29 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 119 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 35 new cases in Eddy County
- 10 new cases in Grant County
- 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 6 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 55 new cases in Lea County
- 10 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 11 new cases in Luna County
- 111 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Mora County
- 30 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 53 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 9 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 106 new cases in Sandoval County
- 209 new cases in San Juan County
- 14 new cases in San Miguel County
- 124 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 26 new cases in Socorro County
- 9 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 65 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individual held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 15 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 917 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Wednesday, there are 40,058 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.