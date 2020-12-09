New Mexico reports 34 new deaths, 1,759 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest case include:

601 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

49 new cases in Chaves County

20 new cases in Cibola County

10 new cases in Colfax County

29 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

119 new cases in Doña Ana County

35 new cases in Eddy County

10 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

6 new cases in Hidalgo County

55 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

11 new cases in Luna County

111 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Mora County

30 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

53 new cases in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Roosevelt County

106 new cases in Sandoval County

209 new cases in San Juan County

14 new cases in San Miguel County

124 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

26 new cases in Socorro County

9 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Union County

65 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individual held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

15 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code,

The state reports that 917 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, there are 40,058 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.