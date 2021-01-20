New Mexico reports 34 new deaths, 884 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

213 new cases in Bernalillo County

31 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

13 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

144 new cases in Doña Ana County

53 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

12 new cases in Lea County

22 new cases in Lincoln County

8 new cases in Los Alamos County

27 new cases in Luna County

15 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

14 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

53 new cases in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Roosevelt County

44 new cases in Sandoval County

82 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in San Miguel County

56 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Socorro County

15 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

37 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 605 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 89,756 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.