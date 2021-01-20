New Mexico reports 34 new deaths, 884 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Muros de Salvación facility in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Muros de Salvación facility in Albuquerque.
- A third female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the The Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 50s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 90s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of the Avamere facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 90s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the The Bridge of Farmington facility in Farmington.
- A female in her 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Pacifica Senior Living facility in Santa Fe.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Santa Fe facility.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,009.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 884 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 165,835 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 213 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 31 new cases in Chaves County
- 5 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 13 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 144 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 53 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 12 new cases in Lea County
- 22 new cases in Lincoln County
- 8 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 27 new cases in Luna County
- 15 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 14 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 53 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 10 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 44 new cases in Sandoval County
- 82 new cases in San Juan County
- 10 new cases in San Miguel County
- 56 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Socorro County
- 15 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 37 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 605 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Tuesday, there are 89,756 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.