New Mexico reports 35 new deaths, 2,076 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

746 new cases in Bernalillo County

86 new cases in Chaves County

57 new cases in Cibola County

21 new cases in Colfax County

46 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

98 new cases in Doña Ana County

55 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

98 new cases in Lea County

9 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

25 new cases in Luna County

100 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

8 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

27 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

168 new cases in Sandoval County

121 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

145 new cases in Santa Fe County

28 new cases in Sierra County

16 new cases in Socorro County

31 new cases in Taos County

11 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

131 new cases in Valencia County

19 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 12.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 874 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 31,102 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.