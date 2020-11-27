New Mexico reports 35 new deaths, 2,076 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.
- A second male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.
- A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.
- A male in his 40s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Retirement Ranches in Clovis.
- A female in her 90s from Curry County. The individual was a resident of Retirement Ranches in Clovis.
- A male in his 90s from Curry County. The individual was a resident of Retirement Ranches in Clovis.
- A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
- A male in his 80s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of Aztec Healthcare in Aztec.
- A second male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Montecito in Santa Fe facility.
- A second female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A second female in her 80s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 80s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A female in her 70s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center.
- A second female in her 70s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center.
- A third female in her 70s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center.
- A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual was a resident of Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,504.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,076 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday New Mexico has reported a total of 91,852 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 746 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 86 new cases in Chaves County
- 57 new cases in Cibola County
- 21 new cases in Colfax County
- 46 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 98 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 55 new cases in Eddy County
- 4 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 98 new cases in Lea County
- 9 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 25 new cases in Luna County
- 100 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 8 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 27 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 168 new cases in Sandoval County
- 121 new cases in San Juan County
- 8 new cases in San Miguel County
- 145 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 28 new cases in Sierra County
- 16 new cases in Socorro County
- 31 new cases in Taos County
- 11 new cases in Torrance County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 131 new cases in Valencia County
- 19 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
The number of positive cases in each county or by zip code is available on the state's website.
KOB 4 determined there was a 12.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.
The state reports that 874 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Friday, there are 31,102 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.