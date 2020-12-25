New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 1,465 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

428 new cases in Bernalillo County

108 new cases in Chaves County

19 new cases in Cibola County

34 new cases in Colfax County

35 new cases in Curry County

145 new cases in Doña Ana County

31 new cases in Eddy County

13 new cases in Grant County

35 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

14 new cases in Luna County

66 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

13 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

38 new cases in Rio Arriba County

21 new cases in Roosevelt County

99 new cases in Sandoval County

167 new cases in San Juan County

18 new cases in San Miguel County

69 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

13 new cases in Taos County

11 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

56 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 774 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 59,178 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.