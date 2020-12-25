New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 1,465 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Life Spire Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Spire Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County.
- A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.
- A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 2,307.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,465 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 136,622 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 428 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 108 new cases in Chaves County
- 19 new cases in Cibola County
- 34 new cases in Colfax County
- 35 new cases in Curry County
- 145 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 31 new cases in Eddy County
- 13 new cases in Grant County
- 35 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 14 new cases in Luna County
- 66 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Mora County
- 13 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 38 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 21 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 99 new cases in Sandoval County
- 167 new cases in San Juan County
- 18 new cases in San Miguel County
- 69 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 13 new cases in Taos County
- 11 new cases in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 56 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 4.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.
The state reports that 774 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Friday, there are 59,178 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.