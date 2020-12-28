New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 700 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Woodmark at Uptown facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 40s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Colfax County. The individual was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.
- A male in his 50s from Colfax County. The individual was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.
- A male in his 90s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A second male in his 90s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of the Retreat Gardens facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of the Retreat Gardens facility in Rio Rancho.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe.
- A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 30s in Guadalupe County. The individual had underlying conditions and was an inmate at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,380.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 700 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 138,659 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 230 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 22 new cases in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 8 new cases in Curry County
- 50 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 7 new cases in Eddy County
- 12 new cases in Grant County
- 45 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 6 new cases in Luna County
- 47 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 8 new cases in Otero County
- 15 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 46 new cases in Sandoval County
- 106 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 52 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 13 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 788 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Monday, there are 61,899 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.