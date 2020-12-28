New Mexico reports 36 new deaths, 700 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

230 new cases in Bernalillo County

22 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

8 new cases in Curry County

50 new cases in Doña Ana County

7 new cases in Eddy County

12 new cases in Grant County

45 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

6 new cases in Luna County

47 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

8 new cases in Otero County

15 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

46 new cases in Sandoval County

106 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

52 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

13 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 788 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 61,899 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.