New Mexico reports 38 new deaths, 1,266 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

291 new cases in Bernalillo County

77 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

46 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

190 new cases in Doña Ana County

69 new cases in Eddy County

14 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

55 new cases in Lea County

44 new cases in Lincoln County

17 new cases in Los Alamos County

19 new cases in Luna County

50 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

29 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

31 new cases in Rio Arriba County

7 new cases in Roosevelt County

58 new cases in Sandoval County

89 new cases in San Juan County

16 new cases in San Miguel County

59 new cases in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

15 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

32 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

12 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 670 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 84,015 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.