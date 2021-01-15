New Mexico reports 38 new deaths, 1,266 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.
- A third male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Haven Care Fir House facility in Albuquerque.
- A third female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Avamere at Rio Rancho facility.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County.
- A male in his 70s from Chaves County.
- A second male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A third male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Colfax County.
- A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Welbrook Senior Living facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Guadalupe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.
- A female in her 70s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,874.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,266 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 161,805 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 291 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 77 new cases in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Colfax County
- 46 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 190 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 69 new cases in Eddy County
- 14 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 55 new cases in Lea County
- 44 new cases in Lincoln County
- 17 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 19 new cases in Luna County
- 50 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 29 new cases in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Quay County
- 31 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 7 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 58 new cases in Sandoval County
- 89 new cases in San Juan County
- 16 new cases in San Miguel County
- 59 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 9 new cases in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 15 new cases in Taos County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 32 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 12 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
The state reports that 670 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Friday, there are 84,015 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.