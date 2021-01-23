New Mexico reports 38 new deaths, 859 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

184 new cases in Bernalillo County

30 new cases in Chaves County

15 new cases in Cibola County

22 new cases in Curry County

74 new cases in Doña Ana County

49 new cases in Eddy County

13 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

13 new cases in Hidalgo County

30 new cases in Lea County

14 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

17 new cases in Luna County

53 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

32 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

39 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

45 new cases in Sandoval County

83 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

80 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

8 new cases in Socorro County

13 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

20 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

KOB 4 determined there was an 4.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 627 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, there are 93,141 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.