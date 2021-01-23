New Mexico reports 38 new deaths, 859 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Spire Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Ladera Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County.
- A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Los Alamos County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Luna County.
- A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 20s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 20s from Santa Fe County.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,115.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 859 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 168,579 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 184 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 30 new cases in Chaves County
- 15 new cases in Cibola County
- 22 new cases in Curry County
- 74 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 49 new cases in Eddy County
- 13 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 13 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 30 new cases in Lea County
- 14 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 17 new cases in Luna County
- 53 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 32 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 39 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 45 new cases in Sandoval County
- 83 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 80 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 8 new cases in Socorro County
- 13 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Torrance County
- 20 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 4.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 627 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Saturday, there are 93,141 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.