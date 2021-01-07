New Mexico reports 39 new deaths, 1,841 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Hannett House facility in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County.
- A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A third female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Ladera Center facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sunset Vista facility in Silver City.
- A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County.
- A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of the Rio Rancho Center facility in Rio Rancho.
- A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Torrance County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,680.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,841 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 151,819 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 449 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 77 new cases in Chaves County
- 23 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Colfax County
- 35 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 117 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 131 new cases in Eddy County
- 33 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 7 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 47 new cases in Lea County
- 19 new cases in Lincoln County
- 11 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 24 new cases in Luna County
- 69 new cases in McKinley County
- 52 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 73 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 24 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 143 new cases in Sandoval County
- 231 new cases in San Juan County
- 12 new cases in San Miguel County
- 131 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 11 new cases in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 13 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Torrance County
- 5 new cases in Union County
- 65 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
- 16 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
KOB 4 determined there was an 11.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 722 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Thursday, there are 74,235 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.