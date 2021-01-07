New Mexico reports 39 new deaths, 1,841 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

449 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

77 new cases in Chaves County

23 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

35 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

117 new cases in Doña Ana County

131 new cases in Eddy County

33 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

7 new cases in Hidalgo County

47 new cases in Lea County

19 new cases in Lincoln County

11 new cases in Los Alamos County

24 new cases in Luna County

69 new cases in McKinley County

52 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

73 new cases in Rio Arriba County

24 new cases in Roosevelt County

143 new cases in Sandoval County

231 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in San Miguel County

131 new cases in Santa Fe County

11 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

13 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

5 new cases in Union County

65 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

16 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

KOB 4 determined there was an 11.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 722 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 74,235 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.