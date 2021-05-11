New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 137 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 137 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 11, 2021 05:03 PM
Created: May 11, 2021 03:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Monday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,108. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 137 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 200,037 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 56 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 4 new cases in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Colfax County
  • 6 new cases in Curry County
  • 3 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 12 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 2 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 3 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 4 new cases in Quay County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 7 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 13 new cases in San Juan County
  • 7 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 5 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 141 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Monday, there are 185,249  COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


