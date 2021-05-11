New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 137 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 11, 2021 05:03 PM
Created: May 11, 2021 03:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Monday's report.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,108.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 137 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 200,037 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 141 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 185,249 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company