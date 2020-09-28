New Mexico reports 3Â new deaths, 143Â additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

47 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

11 new cases in Curry County

19 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Luna County

10 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

11 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

3 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 76 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, 16,422 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.