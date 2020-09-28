New Mexico reports 3Â new deaths, 143Â additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3Â new deaths, 143Â additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 28, 2020 03:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths on Monday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.
  • A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.
  • A female in her 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 873.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 143 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 29,985 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 47 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 5 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 11 new cases in Curry County
  • 19 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 4 new cases in Eddy County
  • 4 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Luna County
  • 10 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 6 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 9 new cases in San Juan County
  • 11 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility 

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 76 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, 16,422 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


