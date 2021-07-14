New Mexico reports 3Â new deaths, 180Â additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 3Â new deaths, 180Â additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 3Â new deaths, 180Â additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 14, 2021 03:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Wednesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

Two recent deaths:

  • A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One* death >30 days:

  • A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,362. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 180 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 206,846 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 62 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 7 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 5 new cases in Curry County
  • 18 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 5 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 6 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 7 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 16 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 6 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 4 new cases in Taos County
  • 6 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 97 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, there are 195,789 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Man killed, FBI agent wounded in shootout
Man killed, FBI agent wounded in shootout
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 180 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 180 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico paid $1.5 million to advertise during Virgin Galactic flight
New Mexico paid $1.5 million to advertise during Virgin Galactic flight
Major construction project to cause weekend delays at the Big I
Major construction project to cause weekend delays at the Big I
New Mexico lawmakers warned about shrinking water supplies
New Mexico lawmakers warned about shrinking water supplies