New Mexico reports 3Â new deaths, 180Â additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,362.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 180 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 206,846 cases.

The latest cases include:

62 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

5 new cases in Curry County

18 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

6 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

7 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

2 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

16 new cases in Sandoval County

6 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 97 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 195,789 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.