New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 355 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

121 new cases in Bernalillo County

10 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

24 new cases in Curry County

50 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

19 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Luna County

9 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

21 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

41 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

10 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 125 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 18,960COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.