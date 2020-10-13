New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 355 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 355 additional COVID-19 cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: October 13, 2020 05:06 PM
Created: October 13, 2020 03:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Retirement Ranches in Clovis.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 918.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 355 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 33,713 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 121 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 10 new cases in Chaves County
  • 5 new cases in Cibola County
  • 24 new cases in Curry County
  • 50 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 6 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 19 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 3 new cases in Luna County
  • 9 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 21 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 9 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 41 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 10 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 125 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 18,960COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


