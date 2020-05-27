New Mexico reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 127 additional cases

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 20s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 329.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 127 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported at total of 7,252 cases.