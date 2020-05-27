New Mexico reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 127 additional cases | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 127 additional cases

New Mexico reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 127 additional cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 27, 2020 03:57 PM
Created: May 27, 2020 03:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 4 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Wednesday.

The latest deaths include:

Advertisement
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 20s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 329.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 127 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported at total of 7,252 cases.

  • 24 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 4 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 13 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 33 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 37 new cases in San Juan County
  • 4 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 1 new case among federal detainees held by ICE at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 210 people are hospitalized, and 2,638 have recovered. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD officer involved in crash on the West Side
APD officer involved in crash on the West Side
State auditor looking into New Mexico’s $1.6M mask purchase
State auditor looking into New Mexico’s $1.6M mask purchase
City of Albuquerque allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating areas
City of Albuquerque allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating areas
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19, public health order on Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19, public health order on Thursday
Amazon fulfillment center coming to Albuquerque
Amazon fulfillment center coming to Albuquerque
Advertisement


Restaurants in NM resume outdoor dining
Restaurants in NM resume outdoor dining
Operator of pop-up drive-in theater weighing options after learning he's in violation of governor's order
Operator of pop-up drive-in theater weighing options after learning he's in violation of governor's order
New Mexico reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 127 additional cases
New Mexico reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 127 additional cases
City of Albuquerque allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating areas
City of Albuquerque allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating areas
Group crowdsources 10,000 masks for health care workers on Navajo Nation
Group crowdsources 10,000 masks for health care workers on Navajo Nation