New Mexico reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 127 additional cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 27, 2020 03:57 PM
Created: May 27, 2020 03:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 4 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Wednesday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 329.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 127 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported at total of 7,252 cases.
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 210 people are hospitalized, and 2,638 have recovered.
