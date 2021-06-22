New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 100 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 22, 2021 04:08 PM
Created: June 22, 2021 04:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 4 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tuesday's report.

The latest death includes:

  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 0s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,330. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 100 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 205,058 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 29 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 3 new cases in Catron County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 10 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 4 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 2 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 3 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 12 new cases in San Juan County
  • 5 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 4 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 11 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 79 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Tuesday, there are 193,694 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


