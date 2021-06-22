New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 100 additional COVID-19 cases

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 100 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 205,058 cases.

The latest cases include:

29 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

10 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

12 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

11 new cases in Valencia County

The state reports that 79 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 193,694 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.