New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 124 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 124 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 124 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 08, 2020 04:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 4 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday.

The latest deaths include:

Advertisement
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from San Juan County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 400.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 124 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported at total of 9,062 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 10 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 17 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 3 new cases in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Lea County
  • 50 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 3 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 26 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 183 people are hospitalized, and 3,380 have recovered. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Crews battle wildfire in northern New Mexico
Crews battle wildfire in northern New Mexico
Infections spike among New Mexico health care workers
Infections spike among New Mexico health care workers
'It was a good run for 10 years': Forrest Fenn confirms treasure has been found
'It was a good run for 10 years': Forrest Fenn confirms treasure has been found
MIS-C hits New Mexico, affects children exposed to COVID-19
MIS-C hits New Mexico, affects children exposed to COVID-19
Albuquerque gyms adopt COVID-19 safety protocols
Albuquerque gyms adopt COVID-19 safety protocols
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 124 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 124 additional COVID-19 cases
Crews battle wildfire in northern New Mexico
Crews battle wildfire in northern New Mexico
Police: Santa Fe officers shoot man with machete
Police: Santa Fe officers shoot man with machete
Infections spike among New Mexico health care workers
Infections spike among New Mexico health care workers
Organizers host BLM celebration at Roosevelt Park
Organizers host BLM celebration at Roosevelt Park