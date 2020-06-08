New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 124 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 400.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 124 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported at total of 9,062 cases.