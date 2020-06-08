New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 124 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 08, 2020 04:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 4 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 400.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 124 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported at total of 9,062 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 183 people are hospitalized, and 3,380 have recovered.
