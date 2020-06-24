New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 156 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 480.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 156 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 10,990 cases.