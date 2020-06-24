New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 156 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 156 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 24, 2020 03:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Wednesday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque
  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 90s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 480.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 156 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 10,990 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 34 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 4 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 8 new cases in Curry County
  • 21 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 3 new cases in Eddy County
  • 7 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 24 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 8 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 14 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
  • 14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 149 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 4,984 have recovered. 


