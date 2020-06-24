New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 156 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 480.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 156 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 10,990 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 34 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 4 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 8 new cases in Curry County
- 21 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 3 new cases in Eddy County
- 7 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 24 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 8 new cases in Sandoval County
- 14 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 2 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
- 14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
The state reports that 149 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 4,984 have recovered.