New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 17, 2020 02:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 836.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 159 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 27,199 cases.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.0% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 69 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
