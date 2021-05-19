New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 160 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Genesis Healthcare Uptown facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,122.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 160 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 201,489 cases.