New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 160 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Genesis Healthcare Uptown facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,122.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 160 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 201,489 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 53 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 7 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Colfax County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 12 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 3 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 1 new case in Lea County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 6 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Otero County
- 10 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 6 new cases in Sandoval County
- 12 new cases in San Juan County
- 16 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 7 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 156 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there are 186,901 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.