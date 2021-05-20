New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 210 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,126.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 210 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 201,695 cases.