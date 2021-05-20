New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 210 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 210 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 20, 2021 03:40 PM
Created: May 20, 2021 03:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 4 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Thursday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from San Juan County.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,126. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 210 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 201,695 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 59 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 9 new cases in Curry County
  • 2 new cases in De Baca County
  • 10 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 10 new cases in Lea County
  • 7 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 9 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 7 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 12 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 34 new cases in San Juan County
  • 13 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 6 new cases in Valencia County
  • 6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 155 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Thursday, there are 187,056 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


