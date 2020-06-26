New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 225 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 20s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 489.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 225 new cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, New Mexico reported a total of 11,408 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 50 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Chaves County
- 4 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Curry County
- 36 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 2 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 74 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 6 new cases in Sandoval County
- 9 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 4 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 2 new cases in Valencia County
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
The state reports that 128 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5,149 have recovered.