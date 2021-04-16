New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 264 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 264 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 16, 2021 03:40 PM
Created: April 16, 2021 03:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 4 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Friday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,001. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 264 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 194,868 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 97 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 9 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 29 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 13 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Harding County
  • 4 new cases in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Luna County
  • 8 new cases in McKinley County
  • 11 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 16 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 22 new cases in San Juan County
  • 4 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 11 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 5 new cases in Socorro County
  • 6 new cases in Taos County
  • 15 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

(Check back for the daily test positivity rate. It will be updated after the state releases its testing numbers)

The state reports that 116 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Friday, there are 176,357 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


