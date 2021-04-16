New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 264 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

97 new cases in Bernalillo County

9 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

4 new cases in Curry County

29 new cases in Doña Ana County

13 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Harding County

4 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Luna County

8 new cases in McKinley County

11 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

16 new cases in Sandoval County

22 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

11 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

15 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

(Check back for the daily test positivity rate. It will be updated after the state releases its testing numbers)

The state reports that 116 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 176,357 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.