New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 301 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,358.

New Mexico has reported a total of 206,551 cases.

The latest cases include:

98 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

11 new cases in Curry County

26 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

10 new cases in Luna County

12 new cases in McKinley County

9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

33 new cases in Sandoval County

16 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

26 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

13 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

10 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 77 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 195,689 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.