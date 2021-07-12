New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 301 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 301 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 301 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 12, 2021 04:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 4 additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines Saturday's, Sunday's and Monday's numbers.

The latest deaths include:

Three recent deaths:

  • A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Mora County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One* death >30 days:

  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,358. 

New Mexico has reported a total of 206,551 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 98 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 7 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 11 new cases in Curry County
  • 26 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 8 new cases in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Grant County
  • 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 10 new cases in Luna County
  • 12 new cases in McKinley County
  • 9 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 33 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 16 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 26 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 13 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 10 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 77 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Monday, there are 195,689 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Three earthquakes reported in northern New Mexico
Cerro Capulin Peak
Business boom stresses short-staffed businesses
Business boom stresses short-staffed businesses
Construction closes downtown Albuquerque street
Construction closes downtown Albuquerque street
New law allows immigrants to access state programs
New law allows immigrants to access state programs
Man dead after shooting in SE Albuquerque
Man dead after shooting in SE Albuquerque